By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It was a bitterly cold start to 2018 on Colorado’s eastern plains where morning lows dropped below zero.
Meanwhile it was relatively mild in the higher elevations with teens and 20s thanks to an inversion that has been in place for the last several days.
It’s a quiet weather day ahead with the exception of a few evening flurries or snow showers as a fast moving weather disturbance passes by the state. Some of those flurries or snow showers could stick around into the early morning on Tuesday.
But other than that our main weather headline will be a warming trend for locations along and east of the Front Range Foothills, which have been locked in the deep freeze for the past several days.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.