Denver Water, Dillon, Dillon Reservoir, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– Temperatures hovered just above freezing for most of the first day of the new year in Summit County.

Warmer temps have left Dillon Reservoir for the most part unfrozen, typically the large body of water freezes over by the end of December. Not this year, though.

Dillon Reservoir still isn’t iced over completely on Jan. 1, 2018 (credit: CBS)

More dry weather and above average temperatures are predicted for the next few days. That leaves open the possibility of breaking the record this year.

Visitors from the Front Range told CBS4 they were expecting bitter cold and lots of ice but were surprised to see virtually no ice on the reservoir.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

