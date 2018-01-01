Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 6 p.m.
    06:00 PM - 07:10 PM
Filed Under:Copper Canyon Apartments, County Line Road, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Deputies Shot, Douglas County Sheriff, Highlands Ranch, Highway C-470, Jeff Pelle, Mike Doyle, Taylor Davis, Tom O'Donnell, Zack Parrish

By Kathy Walsh

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pelle, son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, was one of three Douglas County Deputies wounded when a gunman ambushed them at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex Sunday.

A Castle Rock police officer was also injured. Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 2103 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

(credit: CBS)

Speaking outside Littleton Adventist Hospital Monday, Pelle’s father said Jeff’s injuries are substantial, both physical and emotional.

In a picture taken at his hospital bedside Sunday, Jeff and his family were all thumbs up.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 573 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

(credit: Pelle Family)

“Grateful for the fact that he’s going to be okay,” Sheriff Pelle told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

But the sheriff shared details of the suffering you couldn’t see behind the smiles in the photo.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 330 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle (credit: CBS)

“It was a long drive down here from Boulder County,” he said.

Sheriff Pelle has been in law enforcement for 39 years.

“It’s sure different when it’s your son,” he said.

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 180 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

(credit: CBS)

Early Sunday morning, the Pelles learned 32-year-old Jeff had been shot in an ambush in Highlands Ranch. Their strong, fit, son was hit with one bullet that collapsed his lung, perforated his diaphragm and liver and broke his ribs.

“He’s in a lot of pain (physically),” said Sheriff Pelle.

copper canyon Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

(credit: CBS4)

He explained that emotional pain followed.

“He (Jeff) didn’t know that Zack had passed away yet, so we had to have that discussion,” said the Sheriff.

Zack is Deputy Zackari Parrish, Jeff’s friend he tried to save after the shooting.

zack parrish Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

“He (Jeff) was bent over trying to pull his friend out and the bullet went in here and traveled all the way through his body,” said Sheriff Pelle.

When asked if Jeff’s attempt to help his friend and fellow officer surprised him, the sheriff said, “No, that’s what we do.”

copper canyon ois pelle 5pkg transfer frame 543 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle (credit: CBS)

And now, heartsick law officers will support the Parrish family, Zack’s grieving widow and two little girls.

copter shooting frame 4 Grateful: Sheriff Joe Pelle On Son Surviving Shooting Ambush

(credit: CBS4)

“By fractions of an inch that could be us as well,” said Sheriff Pelle.

He said he’s thankful for his really strong faith, his big, strong, supportive family and a lot of friends.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch