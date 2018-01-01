Watch Live
Filed Under:Copper Canyon Apartments, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Highlands Ranch, Zack Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deputy shot and killed in Douglas County Sunday morning leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Zackari Parrish III is survived by his wife Gracie and their two daughters, ages 1 and 4.

parrish How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: GoFundMe)

Parrish was among four deputies a police officer and two civilians who were shot at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Douglas County Sunday morning.

zack parrish How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The community has been quick to pay tribute to the fallen deputy.

First responders and regular citizens lined the route of the procession from Littleton Hospital to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office Sunday.

deputy procession How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue)

copter 2 frame 2 How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: CBS4)

parrish mourners How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: CBS4)

A patrol vehicle outside the sheriff’s office is practically covered with flowers and American flags.

dougco memorial 3 How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: CBS4)

There has also been an outpouring of support for the family Parrish left behind.

parrish and daughters How To Help The Family Of Fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish

(credit: CBS4)

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Parrish family raised more than $200,000 in one day.

Donations can also be made to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund.

 

