First Babies Born In Colorado In 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A baby born in Colorado Springs may very well be the first of 2018!

Tamra and Brian McLellan are the proud parents of Isla.

She was born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

It was a surprise to mom and dad — Isla wasn’t due for another three weeks!

The family is doing great.

In the Denver metro area, the first baby was born at 1:07 a.m. at St. Joseph’s.

The hospital shared a photo of mom Sandra Orellana holding her daughter, Kaylani.

The first baby born at Lutheran Medical Center arrived at 3:39 a.m.

Micah and Richard Roehr had a healthy little girl.

Congratulations to all three families!