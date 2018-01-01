Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 10 p.m.
    10:00 PM - 10:40 PM
Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Lutheran Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A baby born in Colorado Springs may very well be the first of 2018!

Tamra and Brian McLellan are the proud parents of Isla.

new year baby colorado springs First Babies Born In Colorado In 2018

(credit: UCHealth)

She was born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

It was a surprise to mom and dad — Isla wasn’t due for another three weeks!

The family is doing great.

In the Denver metro area, the first baby was born at 1:07 a.m. at St. Joseph’s.

The hospital shared a photo of mom Sandra Orellana holding her daughter, Kaylani.

baby girl orellana1 First Babies Born In Colorado In 2018

(credit: SLC Health)

The first baby born at Lutheran Medical Center arrived at 3:39 a.m.

Micah and Richard Roehr had a healthy little girl.

First Babies Born In Colorado In 2018

(credit: SLC Health)

Congratulations to all three families!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch