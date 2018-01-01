EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – After some uncertainty surrounding the event, the 2018 New Year’s Day Evergreen Lake Plunge was a success!
The Evergreen Park & Recreation District decided on Thursday afternoon to have the New Year’s Day plunge at the lake after considering moving the annual event indoors due to warm weather.
The 2017 plunge was cancelled twice due to warm weather and unsafe conditions, to the disappointment of many.
PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 New Year’s Day Evergreen Lake Plunge
The Lake Plunge is not only hilarious, it’s a fundraiser for Drive Smart and the special needs program in Evergreen.
The lake opened for ice skating for the season on Friday.
LINK: Evergreen Lake Plunge