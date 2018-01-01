By Jamie Leary

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of people packed Mission Hills Church in Littleton to show support for the family of a fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy.

Zack Parrish, 29, was killed Sunday during a disturbance at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Douglas County.

Parrish was among three other deputies a police officer, as well as two civilians who were shot. Three of the four officers have been released from the hospital.

The Pastor of the Mission Hills Church, Craig Smith said Zack and his wife, Gracie, wanted the Monday vigil hoping it would provide some comfort to the family.

“I will do everything in my power, Zack Parrish, to honor you. And I will raise these girls to love you. It means so much to me to hear your stories and to hear about Zack because that’s what I’m clinging on to right now. So, I want to hear about him and I want to soak it in. So please share because it means so much to us,” said Gracie Parrish.

Parrish was father to two little girls, ages four and one. The church said while the 4-year-old understands her father is gone today, she still hasn’t grasped that he won’t be home tomorrow.

The turnout for the vigil was so large, Smith moved the crowd into the sanctuary where each seat was quickly filled.

Everyone in attendance was encouraged to share memories about Zack but it was Gracie Parish, with her daughters by her side, who took the podium first.

Smith says the church will support the Parish family in every way they can. It has been working on things as simple as meals for the family to long-term planning.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Parrish family raised more than $200,000 in one day.

Donations can also be made to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.