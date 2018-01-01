Filed Under:Copper Canyon Apartments, County Line Road, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Deputies Shot, Douglas County Sheriff, Highlands Ranch, Highway C-470, Jeff Pelle, Mike Doyle, Taylor Davis, Tom O'Donnell, Zack Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three of the four surviving officers injured in the deadly shooting in Douglas County on Sunday are recovering at home.

Deputy Michael Doyle, 28, has been released from the hospital along with Deputy Taylor Davis, 30.

Deputy Mike Doyle and Deputy Taylor Davis (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, has also been released from the hospital.

Deputy Jeff Pelle and CRPD Officer Thomas O’Donnell (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Jeff Pelle, 32, remained hospitalized on Monday.

Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed in the shooting when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch.

