DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three of the four surviving officers injured in the deadly shooting in Douglas County on Sunday are recovering at home.
Deputy Michael Doyle, 28, has been released from the hospital along with Deputy Taylor Davis, 30.
Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, has also been released from the hospital.
Deputy Jeff Pelle, 32, remained hospitalized on Monday.
Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed in the shooting when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch.