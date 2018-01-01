By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS) – Vance Joseph will get a second season in Denver.

“Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this offseason and get better as a team,” Broncos general manager John Elway wrote in a tweet. “We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we’ll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018.”

The Broncos are electing to keep Joseph following a disappointing 5-11 season. 2017 was his first as an NFL head coach and saw a few ups and a lot downs.

After starting the season 3-1 the Broncos lost 10 of their final 12 games including eight straight marking the second longest losing streak in franchise history.

The Broncos lacked stability at the quarterback spot starting three different quarterbacks twice. They also finished the season with a -17 turnover differential which was second worst in the NFL.

Despite their struggles Joseph never lost respect in the locker room.

“Definitely hope he gets a second chance,” said Broncos running back C.J. Anderson when asked about Joseph’s future on Monday.

“I love Vance Joseph,” added defensive lineman Zach Kerr.

A change would have marked the fourth head coach in five years for the Broncos who went from John Fox in 2014 to Gary Kubiak in 2015 and 2016 before Joseph took over in 2017.

Joseph was asked about his future following Sunday’s season finale, “I want to be here. It’s a football team that’s close,” said Joseph.

“It’s been a hard year, but everyone kept fighting. I want to be here to fix it.”

The Broncos will have the fifth pick in the 2018 draft. It will be their highest selection since they drafted Von Miller with the 2nd overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.