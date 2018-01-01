ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS4) – Authorities in Texas have issued an AMBER Alert for two girls after the suspicious death of a woman in Round Rock.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7 were last seen on Dec. 30 and

The girls are believed to be in extreme danger, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The girls are believed to be with Terry Allen Miles, a person of interest in the suspicious death case, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reports.

Officials say Miles may have traveled across state lines with the two girls.

Miles, 44, is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard.

Miles is believed to driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four-door hatchback with Texas license plate JGH9845. There is a white sticker on the upper right hand corner of the rear window.

Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and has a right nose stud and braces.

Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Miles, the girls or the vehicle pictured above call 9-1-1 immediately.