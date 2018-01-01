Filed Under:Alamosa, Record Warm 2017

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a warm, wet year for residents of the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado. In Alamosa, it was the warmest year on record, a mark that was just set two years ago.

Climate records date back to 1932 in Alamosa.

Alamosa’s average temperature in 2017 was 44.7°F which beats the previous warmest year of 2015 by 0.1°F.

2017 was the 6th wettest year on record in Alamosa with over 10 inches of precipitation.

Here’s a link to the 2017 climate summary for Alamosa.

Several other cities and towns around Colorado made it into the top 10 warmest in 2017 including Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

