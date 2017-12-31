FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County Deputy shot a man after a short chase in Fort Lupton early Sunday morning.

The deputy was working a DUI shift when he saw a driver speeding on Highway 52, near College Avenue, at about 2:40 a.m., according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy tried to get the driver to pull over but he kept going, investigators said. The driver stopped about a mile away in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue.

The sheriff’s office provided very little information about what happened next.

“The suspect was armed with a handgun. The deputy discharged his weapon,” officials said in a statement.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital. There was no information about his condition.

The deputy was not injured.

The deputy involved has been put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate this incident, and all media requests will be handled by the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lieutenant Adam Turk at (970) 351-5381.