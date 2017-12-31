By Joel Hillan

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not the way anyone wants to be woken up in the morning: five deputies and two civilians shot. One deputy was killed.

It happened at an apartment complex in the Highlands Ranch area on Sunday.

“I heard what appeared to be a couple of gunshots, and then I heard a bunch of sirens going off from my house,” said Joe Geneva.

12-year-old Izzy was woken up by mom, “When my mom woke me up to tell me to stay away from the windows I got scared because that never happens. And then I thought well we’ll be okay because they always keep us safe.”

Izzy and her mom came to pay respects as the procession escorting the body of Zachari Parrish passed by along C-470 near Colorado.

“It’s pretty sad that somebody took an officer’s life today… I hate hearing that man, I just hate it,” said Nick Frydrychowski.

Nick and his wife heard the news and came right away. Standing on the bed of his truck he hoisted an American flag.

“This hit close to home, I live right here, so I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

It’s a quiet community, the kind where these things aren’t supposed to happen.

“I’m devastated that it happens anywhere, let alone in our neighborhood; devastating news,” said Shari Verseman.

But the community showed it’s ready to come together not only for each other, but especially for those who risk so much to keep us safe.

“All Douglas County is in our thoughts and prayers and we’re here for you as a community,” said Michele Spencer.

Izzy added, “I’m sorry this happened and I know that it’s hard but we are all here for you and it will get better along the way.”

