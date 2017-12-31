Filed Under:Copper Canyon Apartments, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff, Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The man suspected of shooting seven people in Douglas County, including one deputy who died, has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl. Riehl was shot and killed.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired more than 100 shots in an “ambush-style shooting” at the Copper Canyon Apartment Homes on County Line Road near University Boulevard on Sunday morning.

copter shooting 2 Man Suspected Of Shooting 4 Deputies, 1 Officer And 2 Civilians Identified

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

zack parrish Man Suspected Of Shooting 4 Deputies, 1 Officer And 2 Civilians Identified

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Parrish, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

parrish Man Suspected Of Shooting 4 Deputies, 1 Officer And 2 Civilians Identified

(credit: GoFundMe)

 

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Deputy Parrish. Officials with GoFundMe confirmed to CBS4 that they are working with the organizer, Tyler Scott, all the money will go to the family.

The other deputies who were shot were identified as Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, and Jeff Pelle, 32. Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, was also shot.

The four surviving officers were all “stable,” said Spurlock.

deputy mike doyle and deputy taylor davis Man Suspected Of Shooting 4 Deputies, 1 Officer And 2 Civilians Identified

Deputy Mike Doyle and Deputy Taylor Davis (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

deputy jeff pelle and crpd officer thomas odonnell Man Suspected Of Shooting 4 Deputies, 1 Officer And 2 Civilians Identified

Deputy Jeff Pelle and CRPD Officer Thomas O’Donnell (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Spurlock said the investigation at the scene would continue for two to three days.

To donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch