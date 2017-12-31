HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The man suspected of shooting seven people in Douglas County, including one deputy who died, has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Riehl. Riehl was shot and killed.

Douglas County Coroner confirms shooting suspect in #CopperCanyonOIS as Matthew Riehl DOB 9/09/80 (pictured). Investigation still ongoing and being investigated by @DA18th Critical Response Team. pic.twitter.com/H6wT0klSQv — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 1, 2018

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fired more than 100 shots in an “ambush-style shooting” at the Copper Canyon Apartment Homes on County Line Road near University Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish, 29, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Parrish, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Deputy Parrish. Officials with GoFundMe confirmed to CBS4 that they are working with the organizer, Tyler Scott, all the money will go to the family.

The other deputies who were shot were identified as Mike Doyle, 28, Taylor Davis, 30, and Jeff Pelle, 32. Castle Rock Police Department Officer Tom O’Donnell, 41, was also shot.

The four surviving officers were all “stable,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock said the investigation at the scene would continue for two to three days.

To donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund, click here.