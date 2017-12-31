By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We are living on the edge of a huge Arctic Air mass that will keep Colorado in the deep freeze to ring in the new year. There will be a few isolated flurries early in the day Sunday across northern areas of the state. But, the main issue through New Year’s Day morning will be the cold. There are a variety of wind chill advisories for the eastern plains and New Year’s Eve is going to be dangerously cold for some.

If you are heading to Downtown Denver for New Year’s Eve, dress warm! Temperatures will be falling into the single digits!

New Year’s Day should get back above freezing with a warming trend by the middle of the week.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!