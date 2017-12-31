LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his young son, according to a statement released by the Loveland Police Department.
Police got a 911 call at 8:07 a.m. on Friday, requesting medical assistance for an 8-month-old boy who was not breathing.
Police, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded to an apartment at 910 N. Douglas Ave. and rushed the baby to McKeen Medical Center.
Doctors couldn’t save the child.
The next day, police arrested Gabriel Isaac Navarrete and took him to the Larimer County Jail on a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
His photo has not been released.
The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased child at a later time.
There were no other children in the house at the time of this incident, according to police.