DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters, law enforcement officers and members of the community lined the route of a procession for a Douglas County deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday morning.

The deceased deputy has been identified as Zack Parrish. He is survived by his wife and two ‘very young’ children.

“He was hit multiple times,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock stated.

 

Parrish was among five deputies and two civilians who were shot at the Copper Canyon Apartments. The apartments are located near County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

The deputies were responding to a noise disturbance.

A procession escorted Parrish from Littleton Hospital to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Firefighters standing on an overpass saluted the hearse as it passed under them on Interstate 25.

First responders and law enforcement personnel lined the streets to pay tribute to the fallen deputy.

Members of the community also stood along the route to show their respect.

The other victims of the shooting are expected to survive.

Law enforcement agencies also expressed their condolences on social media.

“Pain and sorrow on this day. We stand with our brothers and sisters at the @dcsheriff today and always,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tweeted.

To donate to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Fallen Officer Fund, click here.

