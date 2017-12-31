Filed Under:C.J. Anderson, Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – He’s had some ups and downs over the past few months, but it turns out this is actually C.J. Anderson’s best season statistically in his career.

The veteran running back broke the 1,000 rushing yard mark for the first time on Sunday in the third quarter.

The season began with several fine games by Anderson, including a 118 yard rushing performance in Week 2 against Dallas. But his numbers slipped in the middle of the season, and in the Broncos’ Nov. 19 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Anderson committed a costly fumble in the fourth quarter. After that, he broke down in tears in the locker room, blaming himself for the loss.

But Anderson has had a much better December, and he had his best game of the season in Week 15 in Indianapolis, carrying the ball a whopping 30 times for 158 yards.

He needed 54 rushing yards to record his first 1,000-yard rushing season heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The last time a Broncos player recorded a 1,000+ yard rushing season was 2013. Knowshon Moreno had 1,038 yards on the ground that year.

