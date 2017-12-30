DENVER (CBS4) — Brett Seney scored two goal 44 seconds apart to drive Merrimack College past the University of Denver, 3-2, Friday night at Magness Arena.
With the scored tie 1-1 at the 8;14 mark of the third period, Seney scored on an odd-man rush.
Seney scored on a power play 44 seconds later.
The Pioneers came with one goal with Ian Mitchell’s power play goal with 1:33 left in regulation, but DU could not tally the tying point.
“Obviously, our execution and our skill with the puck and our passing was not very good,” Denver head coach Jim Montgomery said, “but you expect that after a 10-day break. I thought we got better throughout the game and started playing with more pace and determination as the game went on.”
Merrimack’s Cole McBride opened the scoring at 2:38 of the first period, intercepting a pass in the neutral zone and carrying the puck to the net to beat Pioneer goalie Tanner Jaillet.
Kohen Olischedfski scored in the first period for Denver.
Second-ranked DU (10-5-4, 5-3-2-1 NCHC) has managed one win in its last five outings, but gets another opportunity to turn the tide Saturday night when Air Force lands on its home ice.