By Dominic Garcia

DENVER — Colorado State Patrol will be cracking down on drunk drivers this New Year’s weekend. They, along with agencies across the state, will be increasing patrols looking for people driving under the influence. It’s a problem CSP has been dealing with all year.

“We actually have our citations up this year and as of November we’re already at about 3,000 citations for proactive DUIs,” Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4.

If you’re hosting a party or other New Year’s gathering, consider these tips to help prevent impaired driving:

Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages available

Stop serving alcohol at least an hour before the end of the party

Use smaller serving cups to keep alcoholic beverages to the appropriate size

Plan activities and games that do not involve alcohol to reduce consumption

Don’t be afraid to take someone’s keys if they’ve had too much to drink, or if they’ve ingested any impairing substance like prescription drugs, sleep medication, marijuana or any form of illegal drug

Fines for DUI can cost thousands of dollars and land offenders in jail.

“You can expect to have a hefty fine and it’s not something that’s just going to be a one-time thing. You’re going to be recovering for years from that one night when you did something you shouldn’t have done,” said Trooper Cutler.

In addition to taxis, Uber and Lyft, several promotions will be available to get New Year’s partygoers home safely:

– RTD and Coors Light will offer complimentary bus and rail service from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of the “Freeze the Keys” DUI-prevention effort. For more information, visit www3.rtd-denver.com/elbert/news/index.cfm?id=7785.

– The Sawaya Law Firm’s “Free Cab Ride Program” will offer a ride from one location to the passenger’s home, in the Denver metro area. Once the passenger has paid for a cab, they can send the receipt to the The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. For more information, visit: sawayalaw.com/resources/free-cab-ride-program.

– New Year’s revelers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo can take advantage of the McCormick & Murphy P.C. Law Firm’s “No DUI! Free Holiday Rides” promotion to receive reimbursement on cab, Lyft or Uber rides.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.