DENVER(CBS)– Legends of Western Music are making an appearance here in Denver.

Sons of the Pioneers will be playing at Swallow Hill Music on Saturday, Jan. 6.

“Sons of the Pioneers know their fans from all over the region will be in Denver in the upcoming week, so they wanted to make sure they were in Denver too,” said Barry Osborne, the Associate Marketing Director for Swallow Hill Music.

sons of pioneers 2 Sons Of The Pioneers Coming To Denver

(credit: Sons of the Pioneers)

The band has a history that reaches back to the early 1930s, when the band was founded by several members including Roy Rogers and Bob Nolan.

Some of their biggest hits include “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water,” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”

Officials with Sons of the Pioneers say they’ve accumulated more coveted honors and awards than anyone in Western music. The group has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Western Music Association Hall of Fame and the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, to name just a few.

For more information on the band, or how you can get tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2DBSALM.

