ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A body found Friday along a dirt road has been determined to be that of a murder victim.
In a tweet sent out at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated it was now conducting a homicide investigation.
“We do not believe the community is in danger at this time,” ACSO said in the tweet.
The murder victim has been identified, but investigators are not releasing that information until family members have been notified.
CBS4 located investigators late Friday afternoon as they were setting up lights for an investigation into the nighttime. Deputies had blocked off E. 116th Avenue, an entrance to the McIntosh Dairy, east of Riverdale Road.