EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman died at a hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle collision.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man, has been arrested and faces DUI and Vehicular Homicide charges.

A news release from the Evans Police Department says police were notified at 9 p.m. Friday of the wreck at 47 Avenue and Tuscany Street.

“Arriving on scene,” the release states, “officers witnessed cardiopulmonary resuscitation being performed on one of the drivers, identified as a 66-year-old female resident of Greeley. She was transported to North Colorado Medical Center, where she lost her life as a result of her injuries.”

 

No other information about those involved, or the circumstances of the accident, has been provided.

