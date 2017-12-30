Filed Under:Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Centennial, South Metro Fire Rescue

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people were taken to hospitals following a crash between a South Metro Fire Rescue engine and a Ford pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.

One firefighter was seriously injured, as was one occupant of the other truck.

smfd crash 4 via smfd Firefighter, 1 Other Seriously Injured When Fire Truck Collides With Pickup

(credit: Twitter/South Metro Fire Rescue)

Tweets from South Metro Fire showed the two vehicles sitting fender-to-fender in the northbound lanes of Picadilly Street at Berry Avenue.

Streets at this intersection are still closed at this time for the accident investigation by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

SMFR spokesman Eric Hurst said the fire truck’s crew was trying to make a left turn onto southbound Picadilly at the time of the collision.

“They were coming back to the station which is just around the corner,” he said, and were not running lights and sirens.

smfd crash 1 via smfd Firefighter, 1 Other Seriously Injured When Fire Truck Collides With Pickup

(credit: Twitter/South Metro Fire Rescue)

Water and equipment was removed from the fire truck, he says, and it was towed to the department’s fleet maintenance facility.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch