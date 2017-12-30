CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) — Six people were taken to hospitals following a crash between a South Metro Fire Rescue engine and a Ford pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.
One firefighter was seriously injured, as was one occupant of the other truck.
Tweets from South Metro Fire showed the two vehicles sitting fender-to-fender in the northbound lanes of Picadilly Street at Berry Avenue.
Streets at this intersection are still closed at this time for the accident investigation by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
SMFR spokesman Eric Hurst said the fire truck’s crew was trying to make a left turn onto southbound Picadilly at the time of the collision.
“They were coming back to the station which is just around the corner,” he said, and were not running lights and sirens.
Water and equipment was removed from the fire truck, he says, and it was towed to the department’s fleet maintenance facility.