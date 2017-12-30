Watch Live
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A large barn fire in Douglas County will keep firefighters busy for several hours.

franktown barn fire 4 via franktown fire tweet Barn Catches Fire Near Castlewood Canyon

(credit: Twitter/Franktown Fire Department)

Franktown Fire first noted the blaze – and its highly visible smoke plume – in a Twitter message shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A half hour later, crews were resigned to the barn’s complete loss and committed themselves to protecting surrounding properties and vegetation.

franktown barn fire 3 via franktown fire tweet Barn Catches Fire Near Castlewood Canyon

(credit: Twitter/Franktown Fire Department)

Due to the barn’s stores of hay, fire personnel expected to stay on the smoldering remains of the fire for several hours.

No injuries were reported.

 

