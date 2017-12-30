DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A large barn fire in Douglas County will keep firefighters busy for several hours.
Franktown Fire first noted the blaze – and its highly visible smoke plume – in a Twitter message shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
A half hour later, crews were resigned to the barn’s complete loss and committed themselves to protecting surrounding properties and vegetation.
Due to the barn’s stores of hay, fire personnel expected to stay on the smoldering remains of the fire for several hours.
No injuries were reported.