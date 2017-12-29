Filed Under:Fred Gutierrez-Flores, Fred Junior Gutierrez-Flores, Hampden Road, Kylie Mazzetta, Local TV, Manuel Alejandro Castillo, Manuel Castillo

DENVER (CBS4) – Two people will go to prison for a street racing crash that killed a teenager.

Fred Gutierrez-Flores was getting ready to take off for a street race in January when he stopped in the middle of the road.

The victim, 17-year-old Manuel Castillo, stopped behind Gutierrez-Flores. That’s when he was rear-ended by Kylie Mazzetta.

street racing sentence 6vo frame 839 2 Sentenced To Prison For Street Racing Death

Fred Gutierrez-Flores and Kylie Mazzetta (credit: Denver Police)

Castillo was killed.

A judge gave Mazzetta three years in prison.

“I think it’s a joke. It’s a complete slap in the face. She’s never going to bring my brother back,” said Castillo’s sister Marissa Leos.

Gutierrez-Flores was sentenced to four years in prison. Both he and Mazzetta accepted plea agreements.

