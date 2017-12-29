DENVER (CBS4) – Two people will go to prison for a street racing crash that killed a teenager.
Fred Gutierrez-Flores was getting ready to take off for a street race in January when he stopped in the middle of the road.
The victim, 17-year-old Manuel Castillo, stopped behind Gutierrez-Flores. That’s when he was rear-ended by Kylie Mazzetta.
Castillo was killed.
A judge gave Mazzetta three years in prison.
“I think it’s a joke. It’s a complete slap in the face. She’s never going to bring my brother back,” said Castillo’s sister Marissa Leos.
Gutierrez-Flores was sentenced to four years in prison. Both he and Mazzetta accepted plea agreements.