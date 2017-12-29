DENVER (CBS4) – More than 45 million gallons of propane distributed in a five-state region is being recalled because insufficient odor may keep leaks from being detected.

An alert from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission released Thursday warned that failure to detect the leaking gas presents risks for fire, explosion, and burns.

45 million gallons of propane is being recalled, due to fire and burn hazards. The product, manufactured by Western Gas and distributed in five states, including #Colorado, may not contain enough odorant to alert consumers of a gas leak: https://t.co/V5ZnanCk1V pic.twitter.com/ySwMefNATr — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 30, 2017

The propane was manufactured by Western Gas and distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. It may have been delivered to customers’ small storage tanks or purchased from various retailers in portable cylinders from April 2015 through October 2017.

Approximately 45.7 million gallons of “under-odorized” propane is being recalled, according to the alert.

“Consumers who have propane delivered to storage tanks should immediately contact their supplier or Western Gas to determine whether their propane is affected and arrange for a free inspection,” the alert stated.

It strongly advised consumers against testing propane themselves.

Western Gas will add odorant or replace the faulty product.

On its website, Western Gas shows headquarters in Texas and is owned by Anadarko.