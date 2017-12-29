By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4)– The New Year’s Eve celebration along the 16th Street Mall will once again offer two free fireworks displays, an early and late, with new elements never used before. Organizers hope those gathering to ring in 2018 will also enjoy an evening at nearby restaurants or spend the night at a hotel.

“The show is always new so this show is going to be one of the greatest shows we’ve ever had,” said Sharon Alton with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The company that creates the concept for the show even manufactures some of the pyrotechnics. Jim Burnett of Western Enterprises says there is a new form of fireworks they’ll use on Sunday.

“New colors, everything’s in layers, what they call layers, which is elevations,” said Burnett. “You have an introduction of certain types of pyrotechnics introducing other effects above it, that complement everything.”

The company spends months planning for the show and promises there will be thousands of elements packed into an eight-minute sequence synchronized to music DJs will play along the 16th Street Mall. Fireworks will launch from the roofs of two different buildings with wireless connections linking those two locations. The annual tradition features two showings of the same display, one for families with children of all ages and another to mark the official start of 2018.

“Denver has a tremendous opportunity here,” said Burnett. It’s been an annual event for many years that I don’t know if you understand how fortunate you are in this city.”

The approach organizers take year after year creates several spots to watch the show while enjoying music at different locations all evening long.

“They are simultaneously choreographed to DJs all along the mall so anywhere is great viewing,” said Alton.

But the forecast calls for relatively cold conditions on New Year’s Eve. The Downtown Denver Partnership suggests using local businesses as a reason to go downtown and stay warm inside.

“Make a restaurant or hotel reservation, and come out at 9 p.m., and stay out as long as your feet can handle it.”

Reservations at some restaurants and hotels should still be available as the holiday weekend begins. Tickets are also on sale for private parties in downtown. There are two fireworks displays, one at 9 p.m. and the second at Midnight. Both are free, as always.

The cost to finance those shows require the sponsorship of Visit Denver and the Business Improvement District. But that investment at the beginning of 2018 should bring in returns all year long.

“People have such a great time,” said Alton. “They come back again throughout the year so it’s a really great showcase of Downtown Denver.”

LINK: New Year’s Eve Denver Fireworks Show

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.