By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday was a difficult day for temperature forecasts along the Front Range, that’s because warm westerly winds in the atmosphere were fighting a layer of shallow cold air to the east.
That cold air mass kept trying to ooze into the Front Range so our temperatures bounced all over. We’ll likely see that once again today so get ready for a wide variety of temperatures as you drive around northeast Colorado.
For today, where the westerly winds win out, we will see afternoon temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s along the Front Range. If you are east of I-25 you may only see 30s and 40s.
The mountains will see mostly 40s and it will be in the 60s on the southeast plains.
A high wind warning remains in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills until 3pm and a fire weather warning will be in effect for south-central Colorado until sunset.
Colder air will start to move in overnight and that could mean a little patchy fog on the northeast plains. Saturday’s high in Denver may happen very early in the morning.
Expect falling temperatures over the weekend with a chance for flurries or light snow showers by Saturday night and Sunday.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.