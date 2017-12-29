CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A pothole is causing some traffic delays along westbound Interstate 70.
The pothole in the westbound lane of I-70 at the bottom of Floyd HIll has traffic backed up for miles. Delays are expected to reach at least two hours.
The hole is through to the bridge deck below and due to safety concerns, motorists will not be allowed to drive over it until repairs are made.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimate on reopening.
US 6 and US 40 can be used as alternate routes to avoid delays in the area.