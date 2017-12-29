Filed Under:Bellvue, Eldora Ski Area, Fort Collins, Laporte, Livermore, Local TV, Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Power Outage, Red Feather Lakes, Xcel Energy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Some 10,000 people in and around Fort Collins were without power on Friday morning because of strong winds.

Some people experienced power coming off and on but others experienced a complete power outage.

Xcel Energy crews were working to make repairs along with Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association.

The power outages affect parts of Fort Collins, Bellvue, Laporte, Livermore, Red Feather Lakes and surrounding areas.

There is no estimate on when the power will be restored.

Eldora Ski Area closed on Friday because of the strong winds.

