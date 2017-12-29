Filed Under:Evans, Evans Police Department, Weld County District Attorney's Office

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old man from Evans could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child for almost three years.

Jose Garza was convicted last week of three counts of Sexual Assault involving a child.

jose garza mug Evans Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Girl For Years

Jose Garza (credit: Weld County District Attorney’s Office)

“We take all crimes extremely seriously and it’s our job to prosecute criminals,” Weld County District Attorney
Michael Rourke said in a news release. “But when it comes to crimes of this nature, especially when children are involved, we have
zero tolerance and seek the maximum penalty to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The investigation began in February of 2016 after the victim told a family member Garza had been sexually abusing her for years. According to the victim, Garza began fondling her in April of 2013.

The abuse continued and progressed.

Garza allegedly smacked the victim when she refused or asked him to stop. The victim also told police that Garza threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone.

Garza is set to be sentenced March 23rd. He faces 10 years to life behind bars.

 

