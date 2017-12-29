Filed Under:C-470, C470, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Lee, Joshua Soto, Local TV, University Boulevard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two fugitives were arrested after they intentionally rammed a Douglas County Sheriff’s SUV.

Deputies were trying to conduct a traffic stop about 9:21 p.m. Thursday night in the area of C470 and University Boulevard to apprehend Joshua Soto and Hannah Lee, wanted for bond condition violations.

joshua soto 2 Arrested After Ramming Sheriffs SUV

Joshua Soto (credit: Douglas County)

Soto, 31, and Lee, 21, were on bond for multiple felony offenses to include aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempt to influence a public official and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

hannah lee 2 Arrested After Ramming Sheriffs SUV

Hannah Lee (credit: Douglas County)

Soto, the driver of the vehicle, tried to get away from deputies by driving northbound on Interstate 25 at excessive speeds. The pursuit was terminated at I-25 and Dry Creek due to safety concerns.

dcso felony stop crash pic1 2 Arrested After Ramming Sheriffs SUV

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Once the suspect vehicle was seen driving southbound on I-25, deputies re-initiated the pursuit. When the deputy tried to stop the suspect vehicle, Soto rammed the patrol car into the median barrier on I-25 and then intentionally accelerated into the patrol vehicle a second time at speeds of about 40-45 mph.

The suspect vehicle was eventually stopped near Mercury Drive or Saturn Drive and Soto and Lee were taken into custody.

dcso felony stop crash pic2 2 Arrested After Ramming Sheriffs SUV

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy injured in the crash was taken to the hospital, treated and released. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Soto remains in custody on $50,000 bond on charges of attempted homicide, first-degree assault, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of ID documents along with several other traffic-related charges.

Lee is being held on an outstanding warrant with a bond of $25,750.

