By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– A former worker at Denver International Airport is behind bars after he looted passenger’s bags and stole guns out of their luggage.

Melvin Lewis pleaded guilty in November to misdemeanor theft and violation of the Pawnbrokers Act.

On Friday, Lewis, 24, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation.

He worked for Air Serv as a bag handler. Denver police believed he opened United Airlines passengers’ bags and stole firearms once in April and twice in May.

Lewis denied that earlier this fall when confronted by CBS4.

“No, that was never me, that’s not me,” Lewis told CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass. “I never took anything out of no bag. I’m not really worried about it.”

A Denver judge said the fact that firearms were stolen and are now unaccounted for, is concerning for the public’s safety.

In court Lewis said, “I’m trying to better myself for my kids, family, and my mother and younger siblings. People are looking up to me to succeed and do better. The jail time is fair but I feel with my kids in the balance it wouldn’t help me out as a man to miss the opportunity to raise them.”

He said that’s because he is getting custody of his kids for six months beginning in February.

The judge warned him that if he does not complete his probation, he would be convicted of a felony.

Lewis’s attorney declined to comment.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.