Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News At Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Filed Under:Denver International Airport, DIA, Local TV, Yoga On The Fly

By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– Now there’s an unlikely place to relax during the hustle and bustle of holiday travel: Denver International Airport.

Denver is the pilot city for Yoga on the Fly. It is a private yoga studio at the airport. Passengers can hop on a mat, listen to headphones and follow yoga class instructions on a tablet.

yoga on the fly 6vo frame 0 Yoga On The Fly Offers Holiday Travel Stress Relief

(credit: flydenver)

When CBS4’s Britt Moreno asked “Why Denver”? a representative for Yoga on the Fly says Denver is one of the healthiest cities in the nation and DIA is such a busy airport with layovers.
The combination offers people a good chance to try yoga.

yoga on the fly 6vo frame 303 Yoga On The Fly Offers Holiday Travel Stress Relief

(credit: flydenver)

Yoga on the Fly is located near the A gates in the center core daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Because of the success at DIA, Yoga on the Fly is opening more studios in 2018.

yoga on the fly 6vo frame 481 Yoga On The Fly Offers Holiday Travel Stress Relief

(credit: flydenver)

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch