By Britt Moreno
DENVER (CBS4)– Now there’s an unlikely place to relax during the hustle and bustle of holiday travel: Denver International Airport.
Denver is the pilot city for Yoga on the Fly. It is a private yoga studio at the airport. Passengers can hop on a mat, listen to headphones and follow yoga class instructions on a tablet.
When CBS4’s Britt Moreno asked “Why Denver”? a representative for Yoga on the Fly says Denver is one of the healthiest cities in the nation and DIA is such a busy airport with layovers.
The combination offers people a good chance to try yoga.
Yoga on the Fly is located near the A gates in the center core daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Because of the success at DIA, Yoga on the Fly is opening more studios in 2018.
Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.