Filed Under:Andrea Cutrer, Aurora, Cassidy Thomas, Christopher Arneson, Deann Miller, Denver, Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, Devin Waigand, Joseph Gerlick, Krystal Mauro, Leeanne Henley, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado, Marijuana Legalization, Natalie Betters, Pot Dispensary Raid, Stuart Walker, Sweet Leaf, Undercover Sting Operation

DENVER (CBS4) – Charges have been announced in a year-long undercover sting operation that led to the arrest of 13 budtenders who worked at seven ‘Sweet Leaf’ marijuana dispensaries.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has formally charged 10 people arrested on Dec. 14 for selling unlawful amounts of marijuana to single customers, a practice known as “looping.”

Stuart Walker, 24, Krystal Mauro, 30, Leeanne Henley, 25, Natalie Betters, 25, and Deann Miller, 45, are each charged with felony distribution of marijuana, more than four ounces.

stuart walker krystal mauro leeanne henley Sweet Leaf Pot Sting Suspects Formally Charged

Stuart Walker, Krystal Mauro, Leeanne Henley (credit: Denver DA)

Christopher Arneson, 28, Cassidy Thomas, 22, Joseph Gerlick, 28, Andrea Cutrer, 26, Devin Waigand, 22, are each charged with misdemeanor distribution of marijuana, more than one ounce.

christopher arneson cassidy thomas joseph gerlick Sweet Leaf Pot Sting Suspects Formally Charged

Christopher Arneson , Cassidy Thomas, Joseph Gerlick (credit: Denver DA)

There are charges pending against the three others, Dana Velasquez, Jonathan Sublette, Ian Ferguson, arrested during the sting.

All those arrested are employees of the six Denver and one Aurora marijuana dispensaries operating under the name of Sweet Leaf targeted in the sting.

sweet leaf sign Sweet Leaf Pot Sting Suspects Formally Charged

(credit: CBS)

The charges come after the year-long criminal investigation of Sweet Leaf stores after Denver police received a complaint from a neighbor near one of the stores. That person reported observing numerous persons making multiple trips each day to and from their parked vehicles to the store, continuing these “loops” for several hours at a time.

Amendment 64 requires no more than one ounce of marijuana per sale.

sweet leaf raids 5pkg transfer frame 49 Sweet Leaf Pot Sting Suspects Formally Charged

(credit: CBS)

Undercover cops wearing hidden video cameras wrote in arrest affidavits that one store sold an ounce to the same undercover buyer 14 times in less than three hours. Another store allegedly sold six times the limit in just over one hour, and still another shop allegedly sold 16 times the limit in about six hours, to name a few.

sweet leaf raids 5pkg transfer frame 767 Sweet Leaf Pot Sting Suspects Formally Charged

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch