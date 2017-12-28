By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild temperature ride over the next few days.
In the short term it will turn windy and very warm with high fire danger due to our recent dry conditions. A high wind watch is in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills tonight.
A fire weather watch has been posted in southern Colorado for tomorrow.
Then a few arctic fronts will back into eastern Colorado over the weekend bringing a return of the arctic cold and a slight chance for some New Year’s Eve snow.
