Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild temperature ride over the next few days.

In the short term it will turn windy and very warm with high fire danger due to our recent dry conditions. A high wind watch is in effect for the Front Range mountains and foothills tonight.

capture6 Latest Forecast: Windy & Warm Ahead Of Another Arctic Blast

A fire weather watch has been posted in southern Colorado for tomorrow.

Then a few arctic fronts will back into eastern Colorado over the weekend bringing a return of the arctic cold and a slight chance for some New Year’s Eve snow.

5day Latest Forecast: Windy & Warm Ahead Of Another Arctic Blast

snowpack Latest Forecast: Windy & Warm Ahead Of Another Arctic Blast

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

