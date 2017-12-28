Watch Live
Filed Under:Avon, Counterfeit Money, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Jabez Parker, Local TV, Teller County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators say a suspected counterfeiter made their jobs easy by leaving altered money hanging out to dry.

Jabez Parker is accused of bleaching money so he could print new denominations of the bills.

Investigators say they found the blank bills in his hotel room in Glenwood Springs.

jabez parker mug from eagle co so Police: Alleged Counterfeiter Left Bills Hanging In Hotel Room

Jabez Parker (credit: Eagle County)

Parker is facing forgery charges in Garfield County.

He is also accused of making counterfeit cash in Avon. He has spent a year in prison for similar crimes committed in Teller County.

