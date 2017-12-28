By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Avalanche Information Center has an important message for those planning to use the backcountry of the northern mountains over the next few days.
The CAIC says our recent Christmas snow is overloading the weak, shallow snowpack, resulting in a setup for human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury a person.
The threat is highest on slopes of 30 degrees or greater. Avalanches can be triggered from long distances and from flat areas below steep slopes.
High winds are expected in the mountains over the next few days with gusts potentially topping 75 mph at times above 8,000 feet.
