Filed Under:Avalanche Danger, CAIC, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Northern Mountains

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Avalanche Information Center has an important message for those planning to use the backcountry of the northern mountains over the next few days.

f4188bad15104f7aa9e04473d9daaddd Human Triggered Avalanches Likely Next Few Days In Northern Mountains

(credit: CBS)

The CAIC says our recent Christmas snow is overloading the weak, shallow snowpack, resulting in a setup for human-triggered avalanches large enough to bury a person.

telluride slide from caic3 Human Triggered Avalanches Likely Next Few Days In Northern Mountains

(credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

The threat is highest on slopes of 30 degrees or greater. Avalanches can be triggered from long distances and from flat areas below steep slopes.

High winds are expected in the mountains over the next few days with gusts potentially topping 75 mph at times above 8,000 feet.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch