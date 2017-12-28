EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The community of Eagle County is coming together with boxes and bags filled with food for people in desperate need of some help.
Susie Davis with Our Community Foundation says dozens of seasonal resort workers are impacted. Many encountered fewer than expected work hours and smaller paychecks due to the lack of snow and open terrain earlier this ski season. Now, they’re struggling to pay bills and put food on the table.
“We have had so many great volunteers come out to help us keep up with the demand,” Davis said.
Volunteers are working overtime to make sure everyone has food on the table.
They are coming Together 4 Colorado to help out in resort communities across the state.
At a foodbank in Vail on Thursday, volunteers prepared boxes filled with meal items that are being delivered and picked up on Friday. That’s just in time to give these people in need of a little help a good way to begin the new year.
