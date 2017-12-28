Filed Under:Drive Smart, Evergreen, Evergreen Lake, Evergreen Lake Plunge, Jefferson County, Local TV

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Evergreen Lake Plunge will happen outside as originally planned. There had been some discussion that the annual fundraiser would move indoors because of warm weather.

The Evergreen Park & Recreation District decided on Thursday afternoon to have the New Year’s Day plunge at the lake. The lake will open for ice skating for the season on Friday.

The 2017 plunge was cancelled twice due to warm weather and unsafe conditions, to the disappointment of many.

The Lake Plunge is not only hilarious, it’s a fundraiser for Drive Smart and the special needs program in Evergreen.

