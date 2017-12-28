Police: Alleged Counterfeiter Left Bills Hanging In Hotel RoomInvestigators say a suspected counterfeiter made their jobs easy by leaving altered money hanging out to dry.

'We Knew He Was Alive': Rescuer Describes Saving Teen After 100 Foot FallEarlier this month, a teenager fell 100 feet down an abandoned mine shaft and it took rescuers hours to reach him. He survived, thanks to the quick thinking of rescue crews.

Volunteers Help Ski Resort Workers Struggling From Lack Of SnowThe community of Eagle County is coming together with boxes and bags filled with food for people in desperate need of some help.