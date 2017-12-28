By Jeff Todd

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping people take notice that Colorado’s “Move Over” law is not just for highways and interstates.

“I was riding with Deputy Herrera and we were covering another deputy on an arrest and towing of a vehicle,” Julie Brooks, a Spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said.

“There was a lot of traffic and she made the comment it might not be safe to get out. You can see several cars just kind of moving by at a good clip and one going even faster.”

Brooks posted a short 11-second video on Twitter that shows three cars not slowing down or moving over as they pass by two patrol cars.

In 2017, Colorado enhanced penalties for drivers that do not slow down or move left one lane for emergency responders, tow trucks, or even maintenance vehicles.

“(Drivers) think, ‘Oh, this only applies to I-25 or C-470,’ and that’s not true, a highway is any publicly maintained roadway. You can see in the video if the deputy had to open his door quickly to get out he wouldn’t have been able to do that safely,” Brooks said.

“If you are approaching an emergency vehicle or a tow truck stopped on the side of the road or even a maintenance vehicle on the side of the road, please move over one lane to the left. And slow down for sure.”

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.