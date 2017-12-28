STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A sculpture of the baby Jesus that disappeared from a church’s nativity scene has been returned.

The baby Jesus disappeared from the manger in front of Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, according to the Steamboat Pilot.

The sculpture was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and a parishioner noticed it was gone at about 2:15 p.m. the following day.

Church officials reported the missing sculpture to the Steamboat Springs Police Department and said they hoped whoever took it would return it.

Then, on Thursday morning, someone reportedly called the police department to report Jesus was back in the manger.

“We are grateful to the person who returned it,” Betsy Johnston, who works at the church, told the Pilot.

This isn’t the first time the sculpture has been stolen.

Back in 2009, a pair of men reportedly took the baby Jesus, along with Joseph and a lamb, to a house party.

“It’s really interesting; why would they want to have Jesus at their party?” the Pilot quoted Father Ernest Bayer as saying after the figures were recovered. “I guess everybody is looking for Jesus.”