Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News At Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Filed Under:Holy Name Catholic Church, Nativity scene, Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A sculpture of the baby Jesus that disappeared from a church’s nativity scene has been returned.

The baby Jesus disappeared from the manger in front of Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs, according to the Steamboat Pilot.

baby jesus at holy name church 001 Baby Jesus Returned To Churchs Nativity Scene

(credit: Steamboat Pilot)

The sculpture was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and a parishioner noticed it was gone at about 2:15 p.m. the following day.

Church officials reported the missing sculpture to the Steamboat Springs Police Department and said they hoped whoever took it would return it.

baby jesus at holy name church 002 Baby Jesus Returned To Churchs Nativity Scene

(credit: Steamboat Pilot)

Then, on Thursday morning, someone reportedly called the police department to report Jesus was back in the manger.

“We are grateful to the person who returned it,” Betsy Johnston, who works at the church, told the Pilot.

baby jesus at holy name church 003 Baby Jesus Returned To Churchs Nativity Scene

(credit: Steamboat Pilot)

This isn’t the first time the sculpture has been stolen.

Back in 2009, a pair of men reportedly took the baby Jesus, along with Joseph and a lamb, to a house party.

“It’s really interesting; why would they want to have Jesus at their party?” the Pilot quoted Father Ernest Bayer as saying after the figures were recovered. “I guess everybody is looking for Jesus.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch