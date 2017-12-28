Watch Live
DENVER (CBS4)– The Chipotle along the 16th Street Mall remained closed for part of Thursday after an early morning fire in the restaurant’s kitchen.

The fire broke out in the Chipotle at 16th and California Street just after 6 a.m.

Sprinklers put out most of the fire but firefighters finished the job.

The light rail that travels near the Chipotle was shut down during the fire and cleanup.

Health inspectors were called to examine the kitchen before the restaurant can reopen. Chipotle could not provide an estimated time of reopening.

No one was hurt.

