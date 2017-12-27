CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Evergreen, Evergreen High School, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, SWAT Team

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man barricaded himself inside a home in Evergreen early Wednesday morning.

jeffco standoff from sanchez 1 SWAT Called To Jefferson County Neighborhood

(credit: CBS4)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road at about 1 a.m. That’s near Evergreen High School.

There were originally four people in the home but three of them got out, leaving one man inside, according to Jenny Fulton with the sheriff’s office.

One person had a minor injury because the man had swung something at them that might have been a sword or a fire poker, Fulton said.

Investigators believe the man had been drinking.

jeffco standoff from sanchez 2 SWAT Called To Jefferson County Neighborhood

(credit: CBS4)

The SWAT team was called out some time before 6 a.m.

A Code Red Alert was issued to nearby residents to let them know what was going on but there were no evacuations.

Pine Lane was closed between Kinnikinnick Lane and Posy Lane and Buffalo Park Road was closed between County Hwy 73 and 89.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch