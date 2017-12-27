EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A man barricaded himself inside a home in Evergreen early Wednesday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road at about 1 a.m. That’s near Evergreen High School.
There were originally four people in the home but three of them got out, leaving one man inside, according to Jenny Fulton with the sheriff’s office.
One person had a minor injury because the man had swung something at them that might have been a sword or a fire poker, Fulton said.
Investigators believe the man had been drinking.
The SWAT team was called out some time before 6 a.m.
A Code Red Alert was issued to nearby residents to let them know what was going on but there were no evacuations.
Pine Lane was closed between Kinnikinnick Lane and Posy Lane and Buffalo Park Road was closed between County Hwy 73 and 89.