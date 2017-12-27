SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to crack down on drivers who don’t have the proper tires or chains when traveling in the mountains during winter driving conditions.
The chain law is enforced for trucks but there haven’t been many tickets issued to drivers of passenger cars.
According to CDOT, when the traction law or Code 15 is in effect, all passenger vehicles need to have either snow or mud (M+S) tires, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle or use chains or an alternative traction device. All tires, regardless of the vehicle must have a minimum one-eighth inch tread.
During severe winter storms, CDOT will implement a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law, also known as a Code 16. This is the final safety measure before the highway is closed.
When either of those are in effect a motorist can be fined $130 for not having proper equipment or more than $650 for blocking the roadway.
CDOT says it will have stricter enforcement in an effort to reduce wrecks in the snowy months.