CONTEST: Here's a chance to win tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Days' Frontier Nights concerts! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:CDOT, Chain Laws, Colorado Department of Transportation, Dotsero, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV, Traction Law

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is promising to crack down on drivers who don’t have the proper tires or chains when traveling in the mountains during winter driving conditions.

The chain law is enforced for trucks but there haven’t been many tickets issued to drivers of passenger cars.

mountain snow 6vo frame 214 CDOT To Enforce Passenger Chain, Traction Laws

Traffic on I-70 (credit: CBS)

According to CDOT, when the traction law or Code 15 is in effect, all passenger vehicles need to have either snow or mud (M+S) tires, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle or use chains or an alternative traction device. All tires, regardless of the vehicle must have a minimum one-eighth inch tread.

During severe winter storms, CDOT will implement a Passenger Vehicle Chain Law, also known as a Code 16. This is the final safety measure before the highway is closed.

mountain snow 6vo frame 51 CDOT To Enforce Passenger Chain, Traction Laws

Traffic on I-70 (credit: CBS)

When either of those are in effect a motorist can be fined $130 for not having proper equipment or more than $650 for blocking the roadway.

CDOT says it will have stricter enforcement in an effort to reduce wrecks in the snowy months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch