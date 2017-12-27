MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire truck and a semi truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 76 in Morgan County early Wednesday morning.
The semi and the fire truck from the Southeast Weld Fire Department collided on eastbound I-76 near Wiggins a little before 4 a.m., according to Rob Madden with the Colorado State Patrol. Wiggins is about 65 miles northeast of Denver on I-76.
One person has serious injuries but is expected to survive, Madden said. He couldn’t confirm whether the injured person had been in the semi or the fire truck.
Both vehicles were cleared from the highway by about 8:15 a.m. and the eastbound lanes reopened.