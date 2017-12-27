By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – New Year’s Eve is one of the world’s most celebrated holidays, and this year it could be Denver’s coldest.

“That’s the thing with Colorado. Sometimes you want the ambiance of snow and cold and sometimes you don’t,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Denver Partnership.

Downtown Denver Partnership has been planning New Year’s Eve festivities since the summer, but they still had winter weather in mind.

“When it’s really warm, crowds are outside on the mall and the shuttle buses can’t run because it’s so packed. On cold nights, people are in restaurants and hotels and pop out just in time to see the fireworks,” said Alton.

Despite all of the events happening around Denver, Auld says the firework shows are still the city’s most popular attraction. Luckily, they’re not in any jeopardy this year.

“The cold and snow doesn’t affect the fireworks. What we don’t want are high winds and I don’t think those are predicted yet,” said Alton.

The fireworks are set to go off as planned, but events at higher elevations like Red Rocks had to adjust.

“A bunch of shows in May have been snowed out at Red Rocks. You never know in Colorado!” said Tyler Fey, owner of Feyline Presents. “Anywhere you are it could change at any moment. Any native knows that. If anything, winters have gotten less and less severe.”

Fey almost made history with New Year’s Eve on the Rocks. The multi-artist hip-hop show would’ve been the venue’s first-ever concert on Dec. 31st.

Due to the bitter cold forecast, Migos, Post Malone and Young Thug will take the stage at Magness Arena instead.

“It was a tough decision for us. It was for the safety and comfort and convenience of our fans. There’s nothing better than making sure that your fans are safe and have access to transportation,” said Fey. “With Red Rocks, we were worried about the roads. It’s predicted to be 13 degrees outside and that’s not okay for 4+ hours.”

Fans paid big bucks to bring in 2018 at the world famous venue. Some are upset, but Fey says most are relieved.

“They’re going to be warmer. They’re going to be safer. It’s easier to get to. Light rails are free on New Year’s Eve,” said Fey. “It’s going to be 13 degrees at Red Rocks and at least 65 in [Magness Arena].”

As for whether there’s potential for a New Year’s Eve concert at Red Rocks in the future, Fey said, “We like ideas that are great fan experiences, so you never know!”

Fey says fans can still expect a great show at the new location.

