

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a few days in the deep freeze we think a warming trend will get underway today.

Gusty winds in the mountains and foothills will help to scour out cold air that has been trapped east of the foothills this week.

One note of caution: this isn’t always a uniform process so expect a wide variety of temperatures today as you get out and about along and east of the foothills.

The wind will be an issue for the higher terrain off and on this week but it will help keep us warmer than we’ve been until a new cold front arrives late in the weekend.

Right now it looks like a chilly New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with a chance for some snow showers.

5day Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Begins Today

snowpack Latest Forecast: Warming Trend Begins Today

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

