DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A lack of snow has made it hard to create an ice castle in Dillon but the popular winter attraction will finally be opening to the public on Thursday.

The ice castle fortress sits on an acre of land and includes ice-carved tunnels, towers and a 50 foot slide.

The ice fortress is lit up at night in a variety of colors.

During a visit to the castles last month, creator Dan Beck told CBS4 the hard work was turning into a muddy mess.

The weather began to cooperate later in December.

Tickets to see the ice castles are on sale now.

